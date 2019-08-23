Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.48 Million

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to post $119.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.44 million to $120.09 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $481.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.88 million to $486.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $489.43 million, with estimates ranging from $481.25 million to $498.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,365,000 after purchasing an additional 322,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,775,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,278,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 366,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 632,468 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,000 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 1,110,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,183. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.