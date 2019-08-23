Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Down 2.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Retrophin traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $13.28, 70,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 476,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In other Retrophin news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $734.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

