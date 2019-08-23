Revain (R) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Revain has a market cap of $37.62 million and $1.50 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, YoBit, HitBTC and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00261212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.01308181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095299 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, BitFlip, Kuna, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitForex, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

