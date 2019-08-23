Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBBN. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

