RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Buys 6,706 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 6,706 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $17,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,350,623.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Grain Co Continental purchased 200 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $498.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Grain Co Continental purchased 13,900 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $36,001.00.

RIBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,832. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 52.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

