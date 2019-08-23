Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 13,338 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.42. 1,099,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.