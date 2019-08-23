Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.23% of Avista worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.41. Avista Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 198,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,276.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,473.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

