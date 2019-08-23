Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $$48.40 on Friday. 141,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

