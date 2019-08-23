Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 2,140 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

APD stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.33. 214,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.66. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

