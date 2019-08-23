Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 3,187 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. BB&T accounts for 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,293,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,492,000 after buying an additional 163,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,187,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in BB&T by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after buying an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

