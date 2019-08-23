Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 237 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. 11,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,291. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

