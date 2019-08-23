Rikoon Group LLC Buys 1,940 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. 85,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,533. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

