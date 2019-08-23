Rikoon Group LLC Has $371,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

