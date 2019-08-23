Rikoon Group LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $56.58.

