RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 113,687 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $15,853,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,722,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $8,818,738.89.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $2,039,419.62.

On Thursday, July 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $6,194,526.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 14,798 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $1,761,997.86.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $5,989,191.00.

Shares of RNG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 180,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,470. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,577.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $146.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

