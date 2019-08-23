RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. RLJ Lodging Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 632.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 14,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,532. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

