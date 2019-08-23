Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

RMTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ifs Securities cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,779. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Richmond purchased 161,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $476,298.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,165.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angus W. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 194.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 5,456.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

