Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.41-4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.81.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $105.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

