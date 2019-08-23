Rossmore Private Capital Has $26.57 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 9.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 40,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

