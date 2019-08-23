Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RY. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.