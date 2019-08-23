Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $669,553.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 573,662 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,234,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,612,000 after purchasing an additional 101,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,725,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after buying an additional 614,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 736,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. 3,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,638. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 17.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

