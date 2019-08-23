Rubycoin Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024858 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005226 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,269,038 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

