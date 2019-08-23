Rudd International Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPM stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

