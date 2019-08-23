S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.26

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 2672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Todd D. Brice acquired 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $75,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $355,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

