SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.77

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.77 and traded as low as $35.75. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 32,916 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.