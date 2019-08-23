salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total value of $1,439,900.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $1,421,700.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $1,424,900.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $1,445,700.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,585,300.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total value of $1,589,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $789,800.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $791,950.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $6.06 on Friday, hitting $154.30. 13,722,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

