salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $90,210.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $90,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $89,056.80.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $88,771.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $97,377.20.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.35, for a total value of $95,077.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $93,855.60.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $96,775.80.

NYSE:CRM opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

