salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,370,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,767. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,037.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $780,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,823.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,406 shares of company stock worth $45,207,736 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

