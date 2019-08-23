salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $185.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Compass Point started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $957,376.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,108.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,406 shares of company stock worth $45,207,736. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

