salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9-16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.84 EPS.

CRM stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.03.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $957,376.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,108.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,406 shares of company stock worth $45,207,736 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

