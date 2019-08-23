Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CFO Aaron E. Alt Buys 1,000 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2,747.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 867,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

