SaluS Price Tops $15.96 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $15.96 or 0.00154357 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. SaluS has a total market cap of $16.15 million and $4,497.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 512.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,306.03 or 0.99629981 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00032547 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.