Savant Capital LLC Buys 50,324 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,324 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,028,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 465,879 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,169,000 after purchasing an additional 698,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,042,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

