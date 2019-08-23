Savant Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,389,000 after buying an additional 251,933 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,392,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,908,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. 324,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

