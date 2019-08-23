Savant Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 104,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,829. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

