Savant Capital LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. 675,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,844. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.