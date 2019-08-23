Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

BMV:BNDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.84. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

