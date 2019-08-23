Savant Capital LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.91. 1,423,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,599. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.