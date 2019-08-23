Savant Capital LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 514,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

