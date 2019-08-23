Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCHN. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $645.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

