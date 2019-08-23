Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $20,600,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $7,361,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $14,143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $9,029,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

