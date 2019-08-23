Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $68.32. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,179. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

