SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Set at $44.00 by Credit Suisse Group

SEA (NYSE:SE) has been given a $44.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $38.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. 576,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,709. SEA has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 247.93%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

