SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 247.93% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. SEA has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $38.00 price target on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

