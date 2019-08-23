Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 7,300 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of DCP Midstream worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $203,000. American National Insurance Co. TX bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCP. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,816. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,595. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. DCP Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.60%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

