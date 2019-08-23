Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,156 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,467,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,860,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,982,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,766,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,053,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,467 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,898. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

