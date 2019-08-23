Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.65. 978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

