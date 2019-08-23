Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $90.49. 219,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,604. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

