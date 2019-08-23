Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 331,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after purchasing an additional 143,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,810.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $390.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.62. The company had a trading volume of 179,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.