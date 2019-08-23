Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,772,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,692,000 after buying an additional 1,007,120 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,543,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,724,000 after buying an additional 1,003,949 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,388,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,543,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,388,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 926,264 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 585,779 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE SJI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.